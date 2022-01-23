WATCH: Campaigning BJP MLA in UP Interrupts Man Taking Bath, Asks Questions

With the 2022 assembly elections just around the corner, political fever has taken over Uttar Pradesh. The high-stake elections come amidst the challenging situation of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The election commission has banned big political rallies and assemblies. But can that stop our leaders from reaching out to their voters? Definitely not. Political parties are working with a mix of digital and door-to-door campaigns to get their message across to voters. Now, door-to-door campaigns are an age-old method of political outreach but BJP MLA from Kanpur’s Govindnagar seat, Surendra Miathani seems to have taken it to a new level. A video of Maithani’s unique interaction with a voter has gone viral. What’s so unique about this interaction? Well, it happened while the voter was taking a bath.

The video shows Maithani walking up to the voter and telling him about the benefits of the government’s social schemes. All this while the man is busy soaping himself. Maithani enquires if he (the voter) had received any benefits from these schemes. “Colony toh ho gayi na? Sab theek ho gaya? (Has your house been built? Is everything all right there?),” Maithani is heard asking the man. He further questions, “aur ration card? (And, what about ration card?),” to which the man replies, “Haan ration card hai. (Yes, I have the ration card).”

The video was originally shared on Twitter by News24. A picture of the incident was also shared by Maithani on his Instagram page

Watch it here

Since being shared, the video has been viewed by more than 1 lakh people and has accumulated around 4,000 likes. Netizens couldn’t help but retweet the clip with their reactions.

Is bande ko award do .Itni thand mein naha raha hajn .Make him MLA https://t.co/k6z1iR7h2R— Ivaan (@lyfis_memories) January 13, 2022

One user said that the timing couldn’t be better to ask for votes.

Isse Achcha Samay aur kya hoga vote mangne ka? https://t.co/MrGCKlJ1OM— The Great Harmonyyumm 💖 (@terrific_143) January 13, 2022

This user advised people to properly lock the door before going to the bathroom.

One person associated the incident with the famed advertisement of Colgate where a reporter suddenly appears and asks, “Kya aapke toothpaste mein namak hai?”

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The results will be declared March 10. The UP polls will see a major tussle between the BJP, looking to return to power for a second term, and a resurgent Samajwadi Party.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.