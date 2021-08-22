Watch: Can a 'Hydrophobic' Knife be a Better Murder Weapon Than a Icicle?

Loading up your minds with all the murder-mystery novels and movies, you must have wondered, “What would be the perfect murder weapon?” An icicle might be the first thing that pops into your head. Or if you’re a little too philosophical, then you may also think how time is the perfect murder weapon (Scratch your philosophical brain, and you’ll get it, if you didn’t).

However, a hydrophobic knife might just give a tough competition to the deadly icicle. A video uploaded on YouTube by a channel named ‘Action Lab Shorts’ shows the difference between an ordinary knife and a hydrophobic one. The video starts with a beaker full of blood (Not human blood, of course!). The presenter then dips the ordinary knife in the beaker, and it turns all red when he takes the knife out. Howbeit, when he dips the hydrophobic knife, it comes as clean as it was before.

To take it up a notch, the presenter tries his own blood in the next part of the video. He pricks his finger and gets a speck of his blood on a microscope slide. He then touched the hydrophobic knife on the slide, and the results are the same.

Well, it might have been the perfect weapon for a serial killer before the presenter puts the knife under a microscope. What is seen are big blots of red blood on the blade when seen through the lens. The presenter exclaims, “Look at that! Busted!” The debate is washed off, and apparently, the icicle still remains the perfect murder weapon there is.

Watch the video here:

Action Lab Shorts are filled with amazing experiments and science tidbits. Some of the exciting experiments performed on the channel include, “How much weight can my pet fly lift,” “Painting a whole room with world’s blackest paint,” and “How to unmix a liquid.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here