Watch: Can You Figure Out How the Bird is Moving its Body While Keeping its Head Stable?

It is a well known fact that some birds have an excellent gyroscopic axis. Owls and some species of falcons have the ability to move their bodies without moving their heads. This is mainly for navigating. A gyroscope is a machine that comes with an axis and a wheel. While the whole machine rotates, its axis remains absolutely steady and at the same place. These can be used for maintaining a reference direction in navigation systems.

Shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, a video clip proves the astounding gyroscopic abilities that a bird can have. Kaswan appreciated the many wonders of the nature and wrote, “Nature showcasing better than any gyroscopic stability. Any doubt? Via WA”. While the video is indeed quite old, Kaswan shared it to show how some birds can move their bodies.





Nature showcasing better than any gyroscopic stability. Any doubt ? Via WA. pic.twitter.com/RHNZSsN6MG — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 19, 2020

In the clip, a man holds the bird and swings it from one side to another. After lateral swings, the bird, which manly have claimed is a falcon, is also swung to the front and back. But no movement of its rest of the body manages to shift the position of the bird's head. The head of the bird and its steely gaze remains exactly at the same place as if its head has been attached to the body with some type of a screw.

Twitterati have shared their fascination and appreciation for the nature after watching the clip . Here are some of the comments.

This Bird is much better dancer than Michael Jackson... — KN (@krishna_2212) June 19, 2020

I have seen it so many times and still feel awestruck — Lekhak *Finding The Right Pen* (@LekhakAnurag) June 19, 2020