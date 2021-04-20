WATCH: Canadian Artist Performs Bhangra on Frozen Lake to Celebrate His Second Covid-19 Jab

Coronavirus has disrupted the world order and put millions of lives at risk for over a year. While the virus is still there and we are witnessing its second wave, we now at least have a vaccination to take on it. Many around the world and India have taken the jab to protect themselves. And one Canadian-Sikh man celebrated his vaccination as no one else has.

Like Punjabis are known for celebrating everything at a grand level, Canadian Bhangra artist Gurdeep Pandher decided to celebrate his vaccination with a dance performance on a frozen lake in Canada. So, while most of us would fail to even walk in the snow, Gurdeep flaunted his amazing Bhangra skills with perfection. The video has gone viral and received almost 7 lakh views within 2 days of it being posted online. With over 28K likes and thousands of retweets, it’s surely being loved by netizens.

Sharing the performance, he informed about receiving his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. “Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope, and positivity, which I’m dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone’s good health," read his caption.

Today, I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone's good health.YouTube: https://t.co/xGalq3TbEH pic.twitter.com/GvivlIk5KY— Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) April 7, 2021

Reacting to the video, netizens congratulated Gurdeep on his second vaccination jab and thanked him for sharing happiness during such grim times. Expressing his reaction, one of the users wrote, “This made me so happy. Cheers from The Hague!", while another user was overwhelmed by the joy and warmth in the video. The user tweeted, “Thank you for this beautiful expression of the joy, I felt after getting my 2nd shot. Please rejoice for us, often. You’re beautiful."

Gurdeep! What extra-special energy and joy today! You’ve also got a thousand-watt smile beaming from your face!Congratulations on your second Covid shot! I am very happy for you! Thanks once again, for spreading joy, hope and positivity! You’ve touched so many lives! — Susan (@rmielr) April 8, 2021

Thanks for spreading good vibes, from the high Rockies of Colorado. Have a beautiful day. pic.twitter.com/ciAuKY3HQL— MikeyD (@CongaVibes) April 8, 2021

I love seeing your smiling face and exuberant moves! Thanks from a fan in Cleveland, Ohio!— KSaedi (@KathySaedi) April 7, 2021

Gurdeep had posted another such video after getting the first jab of his COVID-19 vaccine on April 2. The video too got an amazing response and received over 3 million views and over 1 lakh on Twitter.

