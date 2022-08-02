WATCH: Canadian Fishermen Free Bald Eagle Caught in Clutches of Giant Octopus

A 2019 video of the rescue of a bald eagle caught in the clutches of an octopus has gone viral on social media once again. The incident was caught on camera by a group of fishermen in Canada's Vancouver. The clip, which was originally shared on the Facebook page of Mowi Canada West shows the eagle struggling to free itself from the tentacles of the octopus in a water body. With some help from the fishermen, the bird manages to free itself after struggling against the octopus.

According to a Guardian report, the fishermen were heading back home when they first heard the cries of the eagle. While they were initially apprehensive about intervening in the battle of the creatures. Finally, they decided to go ahead after releasing that the eagle was likely to be drowned.

The fishermen pulled both the animals towards their boat with the help of a stick and released the bird from the squid's tight hold. At the end of the video, the bald eagle can be seen sitting at the base of a tree while the octopus also swims away unharmed after the encounter.

After the clip was recently shared on Reddit, it went viral again garnering over 46,000 upvotes along with a flood of reactions from social media users.

“I never in my life imagined a bald eagle and octopus battling,” wrote a user while another commented the bird was lucky to be saved from the grip of the squid.

There were some others who opined that the fisherman should not have intervened in the encounter between the octopus and the bald eagle. “That octopus totally earned that meal, I mean catching a bald eagle come on,” read a comment.

Bald eagles were once on the verge of extinction in the 20th century before governments listed them as Endangered Species and launched special drives and campaigns for their conservation.

