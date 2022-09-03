WATCH: Canadian News Anchor Swallowing Fly on Live TV Leaves Twitter Buzzing

A Canadian journalist just proved that the show must go on until someone says cut. Farah Nasser, anchor of Canada’s Global News accidentally swallowed a fly while presenting the news live. The video that went viral shows, that Farah was speaking about the flash floods in Pakistan when she stopped for a brief two seconds as she swallowed the insect. She resumed speaking and finished her segment. The news presenter shared the video on Twitter.

“Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just Doug Ford, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing),” tweeted the news presenter. She also referred to a similar coincidence that happened last month with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who swallowed a bee live on television.

Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I'm introducing). pic.twitter.com/Qx5YyAeQed — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 29, 2022

The internet hailed the sporting spirit of Farah. “I knew something was BUGGING me about your coverage of that story but I didn’t have time to INSECT it further. You handled it like a pro, especially since you were LARVE on TV,” one wrote.

I knew something was BUGGING me about your coverage of that story but I didn't have time to INSECT it further. You handled it like a pro, especially since you were LARVE on TV. — AJ Adams (@ajadams94) August 30, 2022

Another user wrote, “Tuning in tonight to see if you do the only correct thing to do now, which is obviously to swallow a spider that wiggles and wriggles and tickles inside you.” To which Farah quipped and replied, “Next obvious step.”

Tuning in tonight to see if you do the only correct thing to do now, which is obviously to swallow a spider that wiggles and wriggles and tickles inside you. — Hakique Virani🟠 (@hakique) August 30, 2022

While one of her friends commented and said, “Farah, I’m dying. Thank you for this. Lmao.” Farah wittily tweeted back and wrote “Glad to be of service friend.”

Farah, I'm dying. Thank you for this. Lmao. — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) August 30, 2022

Someone also wrote, “Global provides snacks to its anchors. Sweet deal!”

Global provides snacks to its anchors. Sweet deal! — Mike Drolet (@MDroletGlobalTV) August 30, 2022

Another microblogging site user wrote, “Farah, you are a great anchor and it showed. What composure! I do not want to think of what would have happened had that been me instead. Ugh!”

Farah, you are a great anchor and it showed. What composure! I do not want to think of what would have happened had that been me instead. Ugh! — Steven Ross (@AirHockeyCanada) September 1, 2022

The video has garnered more than 1.04 lakh views and has 1,848 like and counting.

