WATCH: Canyon Wall Collapses on Tourist Boats in Brazil, Horrific Video is Viral

In a shocking and horrific incident from a lake in Brazil, a huge slab of a Canyon wall collapsed and fell onto tourist boats, killing at least 6 and injuring over 30 tourists. On Saturday, several tourists were sightseeing on a couple of small motorboats on Furnas lake in Minas Gerais state’s Capitolio when a gigantic slab of rock broke from a cliff and fell directly onto at least two of the boats, India.com reported. Video from the accident shows a group of small boats moving near the rock cliff when a fissure was formed in the cliff, resulting it to collapse on at least two of the vessels. Witnesses can be seen screaming for help as the vessels turned upside down and other boats sped off in opposite directions to escape the tragedy.

Horrific:At least 6 killed in canyon wall collapse in southeastern BrazilWorldSunday, 9 January 2022 | MYT 12:03 PM pic.twitter.com/Jc7n654jOb— RUFFLED_ZEN (@RUFFLED_ZEN) January 9, 2022

According to officials, as many as 20 people might be missing and at least 32 were injured. Edgard Estevo, the commander of the Minas Gerais State Fire Department, said at a news conference that at least six people died and 32 people were injured. They also shared an update on identifying the people who have been missing after the accident.

The officials said that divers and helicopters were deployed to help the tourists on Furnas lake, which is a popular tourist spot spread across roughly 418 kilometers (260 miles) in north of Sao Paulo. The lake was created in 1958 for a hydroelectric plant installation.

According to state officials and residents, heavy rains might have caused the rock to collapse. The rains also caused flooding in the state, forcing at least 17,000 residents out of their homes. However, the Brazilian navy that helped in the rescue of tourists on Saturday is investigating the causes of the accident.

Capitolio sees a footfall of over 5,000 visitors on a weekend and 30,000 on holidays.

