Watch: Captain Tania Shergill Commanding All-Men Contingent 'Inspires' Anand Mahindra
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was also 'inspired' and got 'goosebumps' seeing Captain Tania Shergill.
(Image credit: Twitter/ PTI)
Army Day 2020 celebrations on January 15 held a special significance as Captain Tania Shergill became the first woman to command all-men contingent during the parade on the occasion. Captain Shergill made many proud and several praised her confidence.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was also "inspired" and got "goosebumps" seeing Captain Tania Shergill. Mahindra even called her a "true celebrity".
Anand Mahindra took to twitter to share the video of Captain Shergill leading the all-men contingent on the 72nd Army Day Parade. He captioned the 36-second clip, "Now this gives me goosebumps. So incredibly inspirational. Tanya Shergill is what I'd call a true celebrity. THIS video should be trending... not just the Tik Tok variety..."
The video shared by Mahindra was initially posted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. It shows Captain Tania Shergill giving command to the all-men contingent with great confidence and poise. The video also shows Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane saluting the contingent.
Now this gives me goosebumps. So incredibly inspirational. Tanya Shergill is what I’d call a true celebrity. THIS video should be trending...not just the Tik Tok variety... https://t.co/YkimZKpxLR— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 16, 2020
Anand Mahindra tweet has received over 9,200 likes since being posted. Several people took to the comment section to react to the video. Here’s what people wrote:
Inspiring, more power to women Power!🙏— Dr Renu Sharma (@renujaiho) January 16, 2020
Absolutely inspirational and patriotic...— vyomika jadav (@drvyomika) January 16, 2020
Great! Nari Shakti 👍👍👍— Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) January 16, 2020
Standing ovation and salute to the army!! 🙏— Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) January 16, 2020
Giving too much confidence— Bhawna (@bhavivary) January 16, 2020
Congratulations. Proud of our officer 💐💐— Sameer Deshmukh (@1409_sameer) January 16, 2020
Salute to her..God gives more strength.. proud of you Tanya shergil 🙏🙏— manish kumar (@manish3047) January 16, 2020
I just got goosebumps, hats-off— Renuka Bapat (@Renuka840800427) January 16, 2020
Anand Mahindra is frequent on social media and often shares inspirational and motivational tweets on his Twitter.
