Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Captain Tania Shergill Commanding All-Men Contingent 'Inspires' Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was also 'inspired' and got 'goosebumps' seeing Captain Tania Shergill.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Captain Tania Shergill Commanding All-Men Contingent 'Inspires' Anand Mahindra
(Image credit: Twitter/ PTI)

Army Day 2020 celebrations on January 15 held a special significance as Captain Tania Shergill became the first woman to command all-men contingent during the parade on the occasion. Captain Shergill made many proud and several praised her confidence.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was also "inspired" and got "goosebumps" seeing Captain Tania Shergill. Mahindra even called her a "true celebrity".

Anand Mahindra took to twitter to share the video of Captain Shergill leading the all-men contingent on the 72nd Army Day Parade. He captioned the 36-second clip, "Now this gives me goosebumps. So incredibly inspirational. Tanya Shergill is what I'd call a true celebrity. THIS video should be trending... not just the Tik Tok variety..."

The video shared by Mahindra was initially posted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. It shows Captain Tania Shergill giving command to the all-men contingent with great confidence and poise. The video also shows Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane saluting the contingent.

Anand Mahindra tweet has received over 9,200 likes since being posted. Several people took to the comment section to react to the video. Here’s what people wrote:

Anand Mahindra is frequent on social media and often shares inspirational and motivational tweets on his Twitter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram