Watch: Capybaras Enjoying a Warm-Fruit Bath Is Exactly What We Want This Winter

Yuzu bath is a Japanese tradition wherein a fragrant citrus fruit called Yuzu is put in water, to enhance the experience.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Watch: Capybaras Enjoying a Warm-Fruit Bath Is Exactly What We Want This Winter
A video of a group of Capybaras enjoying a hot yuzu bath, is taking the internet by storm after netizens claim that they want to be where this bunch of Capybaras are. After all, who does not want to soak in a hot water bath in the chilly winters?

Yuzu bath is a Japanese tradition wherein a fragrant citrus fruit called Yuzu is put in water, to enhance the experience.

The one-minute-long video clip, which has broken the Internet, was shared on Twitter. The video, which has till now received around 17,000 retweets and over 75,000 likes, has been captioned as, “oh to be a capybara surrounded by other capybaras taking a yuzu hot bath in the winter”

In the clip shared by Johnny Sun, one can see a bunch of capybaras standing in an enclosure, which is filled with steaming hot water and has yuzus floating in it. It can also be seen that two streams of water are also pouring in fresh hot water in the said enclosure. From the looks of it seems that the capybaras are really enjoying the Yuzu bath.

It is no surprise that Twitteratis were in awe of the sight and certainly could not abstain from showering their love on the animals.

