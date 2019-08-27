Watch: Car Crosses Road on Temporary Iron-Pole Bridge in Himachal Pradesh after Road Caves In

Heavy rains have hit Himachal Pradesh in the last week resulting in landslides and road blocks across the state. While many commuters stranded are forced to wait until debris was cleared, a video has surfaced that shows a man taking a big risk and driving his car over a makeshift bridge of iron poles to cross a broken road.

The dramatic video shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter was recorded in the Drekari area of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on August 22. In the 28-second clip, a car is seen driving over iron poles each at a distance from each other as a huge part of the road had caved in.

In the video, passersby are seen guiding and signaling the driver of the car to help him drive over the rods. The car in the anxiety-inducing video is seen moving slowly with its parking lights on over the poles.

Since being tweeted, the video has prompted a flurry of reactions.

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: A car crosses a makeshift bridge made of iron poles after heavy rainfall in the region damaged the road, in Drekari area of Chamba district. (22-08) pic.twitter.com/3XrHekeKqc — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

“Not impressed with this stunt. Pure madness,” says a Twitter user about the video. Another user says, "This is madness." A user says, "Jugaad also has limits," while another comments, "Scary. Not worth the risk.”

Some praised the video and here's what they said:

Only Himachalis can understand this talent and daring. ♥️♥️ — Abhishek Singh (@caabhishek07) August 26, 2019

Hats off to the people who made it possible, salute — FightforRight (@RightFightfor) August 26, 2019

For do this needs veryyyy big heart 👍👍 — Amit Gupta (@AmitGup35994225) August 26, 2019

More than 670 roads, including major highways across Himachal Pradesh have been blocked due to landslides following incessant rain. Many of the areas were cut off due to landslides and bridge collapse. Efforts are underway to restore the bridge. Meanwhile, police, Army and local administration have launched rescue operations to evacuate tourists to safer places.

