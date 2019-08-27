Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Car Crosses Road on Temporary Iron-Pole Bridge in Himachal Pradesh after Road Caves In

In the video, passersby are seen guiding and signaling the driver of the car to help him drive over the rods. The car in the anxiety-inducing video is seen moving slowly with its parking lights on over the poles.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 27, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
Watch: Car Crosses Road on Temporary Iron-Pole Bridge in Himachal Pradesh after Road Caves In
In the video, passersby are seen guiding and signaling the driver of the car to help him drive over the rods. The car in the anxiety-inducing video is seen moving slowly with its parking lights on over the poles.
Heavy rains have hit Himachal Pradesh in the last week resulting in landslides and road blocks across the state. While many commuters stranded are forced to wait until debris was cleared, a video has surfaced that shows a man taking a big risk and driving his car over a makeshift bridge of iron poles to cross a broken road.

The dramatic video shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter was recorded in the Drekari area of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on August 22. In the 28-second clip, a car is seen driving over iron poles each at a distance from each other as a huge part of the road had caved in.

In the video, passersby are seen guiding and signaling the driver of the car to help him drive over the rods. The car in the anxiety-inducing video is seen moving slowly with its parking lights on over the poles.

Since being tweeted, the video has prompted a flurry of reactions.

“Not impressed with this stunt. Pure madness,” says a Twitter user about the video. Another user says, "This is madness." A user says, "Jugaad also has limits," while another comments, "Scary. Not worth the risk.”

Some praised the video and here's what they said:

More than 670 roads, including major highways across Himachal Pradesh have been blocked due to landslides following incessant rain. Many of the areas were cut off due to landslides and bridge collapse. Efforts are underway to restore the bridge. Meanwhile, police, Army and local administration have launched rescue operations to evacuate tourists to safer places.

