WATCH: Car With Family Inside Struck by Lighting on Highway

Lightning struck a car carrying a family of five members near Waverly, Kansas on June 25. Luckily, the family has survived to tell the tale. The incident was caught on camera by Carl Hobi, who was right behind the car when it received lightning jolts. The video was shared on several social media sites and pages, leaving the netizens stunned. The 13-second viral clip is a short action-pack video. It first showcases heavy rain pouring on the highway making it difficult to drive. All of a sudden, a blinding white flash strikes the black SUV, obscuring the car temporarily. Next, a jagged slice of light is seen arcing clear through the car and into the adjacent pavement, along with a loud pop noise. The video further showcases SUV taking several direct hits.

Here is the full video –

The five passengers in the vehicle included an eight-month-old, a three-year-old, and a 1.5-year-old. Though the family is safe, the incident has left them petrified. While speaking to the news site, Hobi informed that the family was first in shock but their main focus was to make sure the children were safe, however, the car was not fortunate enough, The Newsweek reported

He said that the car was dead, it got stuck in gear and people were not able to get it into neutral to push off the road. “It will most likely be considered Totaled,” he added.

Incidents of people’s encounters with horrific lightning are not rare. Earlier this year, lightning had struck four horticulture staffers in Gurugram. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. It showcased four men standing under a tree when suddenly a flash of lightning jolted them. For anyone watching the video, it seemed impossible for the men to survive. But, all four were immediately taken to the hospital wherein they got in-time treatment for their burns and survived.

