WATCH: Cars Float Under Gushing Water as Floods Wreak Havoc in UAE

While the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is predominantly known for its deserts and hot climatic condition, in a rare occurrence, it was hit by heavy rain on Thursday, which resulted in floods in various cities like Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al-Khaimah. Now, the internet has brought forth several videos, showing the horrifying state in different parts of the nation. While people leaving in Abu Dhabi and Dubai reported considerably less rain, the floods have truly crippled Sharjah and Fujairah. Some of the aerial view footage shows several vehicles submerged in the water and people being rescued.

In the now-viral videos, one can also see many people running to take shelters, in a bid to escape the unusual summer deluge. However, one video has left the netizens stunned, wherein Sharjah city can be seen completely flooded with water, and the water rush is wreaking havoc on its famous Kalba Market. Moreover, the fierce water waves can also be seen breaking the entrance and glasses of several stores. Another video, which is an aerial shot of Fujairah city, reveals the aftermath of the flood.

#BREAKING #UAE 🔴UA EMIRATES :#VIDEO TRAGIC SCENES FROM FUJAIRAH AFTERMATH OF TERRIBLE FLOODING! 7 Asian expatriates have been found dead following recent floods across the country, the UAE's interior ministry said on Friday. #BreakingNews #Fujairah #Flooding #inundaciones pic.twitter.com/60rxGrAeha — loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) July 29, 2022

NEW: Major emergency as heavy rains and floods hit UAE pic.twitter.com/L5IynvhITP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 28, 2022

Severe urban flooding in UAE – pic.twitter.com/T2X5pdLE8j — Mubashir Saleem (@Mubashi41662849) July 29, 2022

Exhibiting the aftermath of floods in Fujairah, a different video shows the entire city badly damaged due to flooding. Many vehicles can be seen lying upside down on the sides of the roads. As per Khaleej Times, authorities have deployed military vehicles to rescue people from affected areas. According to a recent report by news agency Reuters, on Friday, seven Asian expatriates have been found dead in the country after the recent floods. The Nationals reported that at least 870 people have been rescued by the emergency team and 3,897 were placed in the temporary shelter.

