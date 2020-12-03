Watch: Cash Strewn Across Road in Brazil Help Robbers Escape in True 'Money Heist' Inspired Crime

A bank robbery inspired by Netflix’s popular drama series Money Heist woke its citizens rushing down to streets to collect the cash on the night of December 1 in the city of Criciuma, Brazil.

The style of execution of bank robbery strikes similarities to the show Money Heist, as the robbers in the series also leave the cash scattered across the streets after escaping.

The two-hour long burglary left two people injured, a security guard and a cop, as around 30 men on 10 vehicles entered the southern city of Criciuma around midnight on December 1. The robbers held people as hostages and attack the local bank while also firing high-caliber weapons at the police, reports The New York Times.

Using people as human shield in a two-hour long fire exchange between the robbers and police force, the city woke up to the sound of blasts and explosions of gunfire. Citizens rushed to the streets as an explosion in the bank left piles of cash flying into the air across the streets, states The New York Times.

Dec 1: People take money scattered on the floor after a mega robbery in the city of Criciuma - Brazil. The gang looks well trained and supported by heavy armory. The modality of crime is called 'Novo Cangaço' pic.twitter.com/4SCUVM3ztK — Ocupa Rio (@OccupyRio) December 1, 2020

Several videos and photos went viral on social media, showing people rushing down to the streets picking up bills spread across the streets joyfully, striking similarities to the scenes in Money Heist.

Scores of people rushing to streets to collect cash helped gunmen escape from the scene.

Scary scenes from Criciuma Brazil tonight (dec 1st 2020)pic.twitter.com/14WeZ2XcTb — Ocupa Rio (@OccupyRio) December 1, 2020

The exact amount of money stolen hasn’t been clarified yet, however, four people have been arrested who were collecting cash thrown across the city due to the explosion, reports Al Jazeera.

The incident became viral on social media as soon as the videos surfaced online, comparing it to the hit Netflix series.

In videos, people can be seen rushing outside to collect scattered money from the streets, but later, Mayor of Criciuma Clesio Salvaro took to micro blogging site Twitter to appeal to its citizens to stay inside and exercise safety precautions.