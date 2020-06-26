Watch: Cat Attempts to ‘Bury’ a Coffee Mug It Dislikes in the Strangest Way Possible

If you have watched The Secrets Life of Pets Part 2, we do not need to mention how cool the cats can be. No matter even if it is your house, it is always about their rules. From sitting in your lap at the busiest hours to staring at you for not taking proper care, cats can be really dominating most of the time.

However, what would a cat do if it dislikes something around home that you might not even live without? Well, the answer is in a video posted on Reddit, where a cat can be seen doing what it would do to its poop.

In a viral video shared recently, a user revealed how the cat ended up ‘burying’ a mug of coffee for its serious dislike towards it. The caption read, “He ‘buries’ coffee because he doesn’t like the smell.”

As it can be seen, the cat first smells the mug, however it turns its face away instantly. She then tries to perform the action to bury it, by sweeping the table around it. The video has received more than 16 thousand likes.

The comment section was filled with the cat lovers. One person wrote, “He gets bonus points for not hitting the cup. I was sure it would end up on the floor.” Well, we would not deny expecting that part at some point of the video.

Another elaborated, “There’s a chemical in coffee that’s also present in shit so the cat might be smelling that.” Wait, what?

However, another mentioned, “Really? When I used to drink coffee a lot, my cat would love to smell it, even try to shove her head into the mug, I would let her have the mug when I was finished and cooled off.”