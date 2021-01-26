Watch: Cat Becomes 'Guardian Angel' Trying to Save Kid in Balcony. Video Leaves Netizens Divided

Cats are usually infamous on the internet for their lack of empathy. Unlike dogs, who spend their waking moments trying to get or give attention to their human mates, cats generally prefer to be left alone and do whatever cats like to do. Even though the internet absolutely loves kitten videos, they are generally more about cats doing stupid things. However, one viral cat video is showing that cats can be quite empathetic and alert about their human friends.

A video shared by a video curator on Twitter shows a cat diligently watching over a toddler. The small kid is being unsafe as he tries to grab hold of railings on a high floor. There is also a white cat with a large brown patch on his back.

The cat, perched on a structure beside the child is using its paws to discourage the child from holding onto the railing. The child is persistent and keeps trying to grab a hold. The cat repeatedly removes the toddler's hand from the railing. He even turns around to look at person recording the video, alerting about the child's mischief.

The video, according to Indian Express, was first shared on Twitter before being picked up by the Twitter user @ Buitengebieden.

The toddler then tries to move away, where he will not be stopped by the cat and resumes his attempts to hang on the railing. But the cat is as resilient as the child. He leaves his spot and walks onto the balcony ledge. There he keeps preventing the child from grabbing the steel rods and continues his attempts to keep this tiny human safe and sound. There are no details about whose video it is or from which country.

The video quickly became viral and had been retweeted thousands of times and has over 136K likes. It has a staggering 7.5 million view count.

The caption reads, "His Guardian angel…"

People were quick to respond with their opinions about the video.

Some people noted how the adult human kept recording and cat seemed to be doing all the work.

I hate cats, and I agree with this cat 100%. Like WTF bro. Get your shorty. — Damu K. Bobb (@DamuBobb) January 24, 2021

Exactly! "Do I have to do everything myself?" — chimera (@chimera99539207) January 22, 2021

exactly what i was thinking “fine imma have to take matters into my own hands” — riyanna fenty (@pbj_riyanna) January 24, 2021

For the sake of that child and also the cat, who seems to be a much better parent than the humans filming for the likes, I hope there’s safety net all over that condo, around that balcony and the windows too.Adults can be so negligent!‍♀️Cat is adorably attentive, though. — Andrea Nunes (@andreanunesfoto) January 22, 2021

I love it! But I know cats better than this. This cat is telling this baby to get off their balcony... — Ons Olivier ️‍ (@drumsandjolie) January 23, 2021

This is sweet, but is it just me that's worried about the cat falling out of the window?? I don't know how high this is, but, maybe screens are in order. — Lisa (@LisaLbm744) January 24, 2021

If this cat is not enough to convince you that cats are very caring creatures, maybe another video can help. A CCTV camera captured a cat who saved a toddler from falling down the stairs.

A toddler in pink onesie crawled towards a door leading down some stairs. The cat, who was seated on a chair, leaped with lightning speed. He almost wrestled with the child till he turned away from the stairs and was safely inside the room again.

A user noted “That cats literally trying to pick him up by his neck skin like she would a kitten. Wow, it's so amazing.”

"The cat took better care of the baby than the actual parents," said another user.