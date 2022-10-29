WATCH: Cat Becomes Hostile After Pitbull Pampers it

The natural instincts of cats and dogs lead them to have quite a few antagonistic interactions. This pet duo is no exception. In a video posted on Reddit’s ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’ community, a cat and dog can be seen lying on the couch together. The Pitbull first begins licking the cat’s face, which is not having any of it. The caracal turns around and claws at the dog. After all, hissing and attacking, the Pitbull finally yields and lies down on the other end of the couch. The Internet is in stitches over the loud sigh he lets out. Take a peek at the clip here:

The entire Reddit community is sure that Caracal is not supposed to be there. They are sure it is not the cat and dog that are the true pets here. But the cat has a pet dog and a pet human. Some remarked that even if Caracal is an exotic animal, it is dangerous to have one in homes. A comment read, “Caracals are pissed off all the time. I have never seen one OK with the current situation. It’s always hissing and making that subsonic scream sound.”

“This is not a pet. This is a wild animal and he’s going to put an eye out with those things,” another user wrote.

A few were laughing over the Pitbull’s reaction. A user commented, “How he deep sighs like the cats acting crazy when he’s the one who started it all lol I was like ‘No he didn’t exhale like that’”

Meanwhile, a few users commented that the feline is just misunderstood. They mentioned that it was not only the dog that was trying to play. The cat was on its back with its belly exposed and relaxed. Another one mentioned, “Yeah they don’t have the evolved trait that domesticated cats do of communication via meowing, literally all they know is grumbling violence sounds.”

