Watch: Cat Clings onto Student who Rescued It from Tree Top in This Heartwarming Video

It seems the year 2020 has got most of us clinging onto some kind of hope to get us through the rough times that the coronavirus pandemic has brought. And now even cats are clinging onto humans to rescue them from dangerous situations.

A footage was recently featured on Passion News which is a state-approved news outlet affiliated to the Young Pioneers of China that captures the ridiculous video of a man rescuing a cat stuck on a tree branch.

According to the Daily Mail, it is reported that the stuck cat was spotted on Friday morning by a group of students at the Shandong Agricultural University in the eastern Chinese city of Tai'an.

The pet lovers gathered around the tree to rescue the feline and one of the male students climbed onto the tree to fetch the animal while the others stayed on the ground anticipating any kind of help they could extend to the man. The scared cat quickly clinged onto the man who climbed the tree to rescue it. The footage shows how the feline clinging onto the man's leg, refusing to let go.

The heartwarming video has gone pretty viral in China.

The student even tried to shake the cat off by swinging his leg so that it could fall into the gathered crowd who were ready to catch them. The furry rescue remained still and firmly holding onto his leg. The man eventually grabbed the feline by its front hooves and dropped it onto the crowd where it safely landed on the clothes.

Chinese netizens were quite amused by the cat's unexpected behaviour as the footage quickly amassed over one million views after being shared by multiple Chinese news outlets on Weibo according to DailyMail report.