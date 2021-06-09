WATCH: Cat Confused about Where to Keep His Favourite Toy in Adorable Video Wins Hearts

Cats can attract the love and attention of the netizens easily with just a cute video. A video of one such feline recently made headlines, winning hearts. An adorable video of a cat being indecisive about where to keep its most prized possession is striking a chord with netizens. The video shared on Reddit has gone viral, attracting about 50,000 upvotes and overwhelming responses. Posting the clip, the feline’s owner updated that he gifted the peta plush dragon stuff toy before he started capturing the reaction.

Overwhelmed by the gift, the fluffball was seen carrying the toy clenched in its teeth to and fro in the room, finding the apt place to keep the precious possession. Kitty’s reaction resonated with the netizens as they outpoured love on the clip and numerous reactions depicting how they too face the same quandary when it comes to keeping special belongings securely. Several even commended the feline’s owner for gifting the pet a stuffed toy.

There is no denying the fact that cats are cute creatures. One such adorable video of the feline making room on a rug with a dog melts hearts.

If you're having a bad day, watch this pic.twitter.com/yn7eZWnEAy— Nature & Animals🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) September 27, 2020

Video shared by Twitter handle Nature & Animals brought smiles on millions of faces as it attracted over 2.8 million views and 5700 likes. The clip shows a dog having a peaceful slumber on its bed when a fluffball reaches close to it. Initially, the dog faintly opens its eyes as the feline was trying to make a room to sit alongside the canine. Adjusting, by all means, the little creature lay on top dog’s head almost covering the eyes.

The heartrending videos received immense love online as netizens couldn’t control their delight watching the adorable clip.

Come on bruh, MOM I WANT A CAT PLEASE— Ethan (@Ethan95294204) September 27, 2020

Being wrapped in love and kindness on a day that has just been too much: Priceless! #sundayvibes— Magpie (@OutspokenMagpie) September 27, 2020

That made me feel better after a bad loss— Autocamp flagseller (@Flagsellerdevon) September 27, 2020

I just melted in awe.😊— Terri Szatkowski (@TerriSzatkowsk1) September 27, 2020

