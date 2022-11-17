Watch: Cat Consoling Crying Owner Is The Best Thing On Internet Today

Pets are rightly called a person’s true companion. Although they are unable to speak, these animals express themselves through their actions. If you are a pet parent yourself, you must know the feeling of coming home to your furry buddy after a stressful day at work. They fill your heart with glee, lifting your spirits almost instantly. Whether you own a pet or consider yourself an animal lover, this viral video of a cat comforting its owner will surely make your eyes well up.

A Twitter account named Buitengebieden dropped the adorable viral video on the micro-blogging platform. The short 8-second clip captures a man lying on a couch as tears stream down his eyes. It is assumed that he is upset over something. The man’s pet cat, mounted on his chest, can be seen watching its owner keenly.

In a bid to console its owner, the feline raises its paw gently and places it on the man’s tear-laden cheek. The gentle and thoughtful act seems to be the cat’s silent message of trying to tell its beloved owner that everything is going to be alright. Next, the sweet little whiskered animal snuggles close to the man as the latter strokes the pet’s head affectionately.

“Nothing gonna change…” read the tweet of the post. The moment the now-viral video marked its presence on Twitter, social media users were unable to stop themselves from reacting to the heartwarming clip. “The cat looks sad and concerned,” noted one user. “Those eyes,” pointed out another. “… nothing sweeter than being consoled by your pet,” said the third individual.

So far, the lovely video has grabbed over 1.9 million views and received more than 109.8k likes on Twitter. Pets giving their humans hugs is not an uncommon phenomenon. In another instance, a dog was seen giving hugs to its owner every time they went outside for walks or casual strolls.

The video shows a pooch raising its front legs to hug its owner. As soon as the man bents down, the adorable ball of fur gives him a warm cuddle as a way of saying thank you.

