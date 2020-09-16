Watch: Cat Darts across Race Track at Turkish Athletic Event Giving It a Purrfect Finish

Turkey’s capital city Istanbul is known for its massive population of cats. These felines are so involved in the human activities that they can even make a surprise appearance at athletic events.

A recent video shared by the Turkish Athletics Federation shows the cat darting across the finish line at the Balkan U20 Men’s Athletics Championship on September 13. The Instagram post by abc news shows the 100 meter athletic event where participants were in for a surprise as they reached the finish line.

The players could be seen dodging the ferocious feline near the finish line. The hilarious video attracted various comments from netizens, some of who declared the cat as the winner, while others vouched for her victory. However, the event did declare a winner and no, it was not this undisciplined cat but Turkish athlete Umut Uysal.

Some netizens hoped to find the stray cat a home, while others were glad that none of the players stepped on it. It has been reported that Istanbul’s renowned stray cat population is at a risk of starvation due to the pandemic as most of its human admirers stay at home.

According to a report of Al Jazeera, Turkey’s government has asked local authorities to make sure that the stray animals are fed properly as concerns of animal lovers rose. Speaking to Al Jazeera, Batuhan Gurpinar, a Fatih municipality worker said, "Since cafes and restaurants are closed and people do not get out, as Fatih Municipality Department of Health Affairs we have increased the frequency of these [feeding] periods in compliance with an order by the Interior Ministry."

The pandemic has made the internet a source of hope and entertainment while most of us stay at home.