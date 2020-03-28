Watch: Cat Goes Round and Round Her Owner During Online Ballet Class

The Coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a lockdown making us all sit back at home and continue our daily chores. To make this time more productive, a lot of people are taking online classes in their fields.

Among the online teachers is ballet dancer Amelia Love Clearheart. She conducts online ballet classes to give basic dance tips to students. In one of her recent classes, where she was trying to record a lesson for her Ballet 4 class, which is for 10 to 14-year-old dancers, Amelia was interrupted by a special guest who managed to get all the attention.

Her kitten Aurora kept moving around her legs while she was busy teaching the dance steps. The most surprising move by Aurora was when she decided to jump right into Amelia’s lap.

“This is me & my beloved cat Aurora. Her awesome antics caused this video to go viral! I'm so grateful to share in laughter & love with our human & animal families around the world! I'll be sharing movement, wellness & music vids in the days ahead”.





As soon as the video went viral, Amelia created a Twitter page for her cat to make people look at her cute and notorious pics.

"Aurora and I move like that all day long. She walks through my feet all day long," Amelia told BuzzFeed News.

She said that Aurora was adopted a year and a half ago.