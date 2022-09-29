Watch: Cat Learns a Valuable Lesson After Fighting With Mantis

Cats don’t like insects. A video of a cat jostling with a mantis and ending up falling in trouble itself went viral on social media. The insect’s defensive instincts in the video impressed the Internet.

“I’ve had about enough cat…this is about to get very real,” read the caption of the viral video. In the video, a cat is seen lying on a sidewalk, basking in the sun. But then, suddenly, the cat notices a mantis right next to it, minding its business.

The cat then touches the insect with its paws out of curiosity. Upon trying to touch it again, the cat gets attacked by the mantis this time around. As a result, the feline topples off the sidewalk and stands on its feet immediately as it feels threatened by the insect. As the cat tries to approach the mantis yet again, the bug scares it away by maintaining its attack pose.

I’ve had about enough cat…this is about to get very real.😏😂🐱🪲 pic.twitter.com/xU3osXVqVb — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) September 26, 2022

The poor cat was so scared that it left the mantis alone and returned to laying on the sidewalk. Soon after the video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter users flooded the comment section with their hilarious reactions.

The video has amassed more than 355,000 views. “You can play with a mouse, chase a laser beam, get high on catnip, scratch somebody but you don’t mess around with a praying mantis #CatsOfTwitter,” read a comment. Another user wrote “Haha, the bug tried karate and kung fu on her. She might have seen ninja serials.”

Someone also highlighted, “Insects have been around a lot longer than domestic cats.”

