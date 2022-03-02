WATCH: Cat Makes Daring Jump off Balcony to Chase Another on the Ground

The Internet is an amusing place. Every now and then, we come across various posts and videos that leave us surprised. Animal videos get viral overnight for their antics and unique behaviour. Now, another such video has surfaced on social media in which a cat is doing a dangerous stunt, and the clip will make your jaws drop.

An Instagram page dedicated to cat videos has recently posted a video of a cat in which it jumps from the balcony to catch another cat. The video shared by the page ‘mew cat everyone’ starts with a feline named Nugget standing in the balcony and peeping through the iron bars. He looks at the cat in the parking lot. First, Nugget prepares himself by calculating the distance from the above floor to the bottom one. Then, makes a long jump to the ground floor and runs behind the cat. Anticipating Nugget’s action, the cat on the ground starts running before the big cat could make the jump.

While sharing the video, the Instagram page wrote, ‘Good thing Nugget has 9 lives,’ on it. The original video was credited to the Instagram user Nik Kitty. Netizens reacted in shock as the cat attempted this life-threatening stunt. However, cats have a special sense and it seemed he knew that nothing won’t happen to him.

Instagram users left hilarious comments below the video. One of the users wrote, “He was like: I am the God of the new world” whereas another called Nugget a legend. A user termed the cat an algebra expert as he calculated well before making the fall.

This isn’t the first time we are coming across amazing cat videos. Earlier, the page posted a cute and surprising video of a cat fitting inside a small glass jar. Looking at the jar, one would first think that the cat won’t fit inside it, but cats do what humans can’t even imagine.

Posting the video, the page captioned it as, “The actual proof that cats are liquid.”

