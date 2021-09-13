WATCH: Cat Survives Huge Fall From Miami Stadium Stands, Cheered by Spectators

A football match in Miami, Florida, took an interesting turn when spectators turned away from watching the sport unfold at the field and paid attention to a cat clinging off a ledge in the stadium. The nail-biting incident left many spectators nervous as they were worried for the feline struggling to get to a safe location.

The video of the incident was shared on social media as netizens witnessed the cat dangling off an apparent banner put up on the stands at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The footage filmed by spectators showed that the man at the stands tried to extend his arm to the cat so that it could climb up. However, the distance between the man and the cat was quite substantial and the feline could not hold on to the banner for long. Fortunately, the spectators who were just below the fur baby were already aware and looking up anticipating the fall.

A group of spectators had gathered right beneath the cat’s position, and spread out a cloth, which happened to be the American flag. As the cat took the inevitable fall, it fell onto the cloth and safely landed on the ground. The group of spectators expressed their reaction with elated cheers and applause as if the team they were supporting had just scored a victory goal.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user who went by the name Yianni Laros. With over 5.6 million views garnered over a day, the tweet received 32.5k likes and 7k retweets.

CAT SURVIVES FALL AT HARD ROCK STADIUM!!!! #SaveTheCat pic.twitter.com/oPNGgfUltZ— Yianni Laros (@Yiannithemvp) September 11, 2021

This is the best movie I’ve seen in years. https://t.co/P7yTBQ2qkR— J. Burke (@JB_775) September 12, 2021

After receiving much attention for this incident, the Hard Rock stadium confirmed that the animal was safe. The Stadium issued a tweet on Sunday, thanking the fans sitting in sections 107, 110 & 208.The tweet also joked, “We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives. We have made a donation to @humanemiami and encourage fans to do so.”

We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 & 208 the cat landed safely after a harrowing fall. We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives. We have made a donation to @humanemiami and encourage fans to do so. https://t.co/NAVvDYiO41 — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) September 12, 2021

What do you think of this eventful football match?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here