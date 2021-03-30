WATCH: Cat Walking into a Hospital Carrying Her Sick Kitten is Making Netizens Emotional

A mother’s love is unquestionable and eternal. One must have come across several incidents when a mother has crossed oceans to ensure her child is safe and sound. Such protective nature of mother knows no bounds and recently an incident took place in Turkey, proving this saying true.

A cat in Turkey is melting hearts online for when it carried her new-born kitten to a hospital seeking medical help. The heart-warming incident took place in the Karabaglar district in Izmir in southern Turkey when a mother cat walked into a hospital carrying her sick kitten clutched in its mouth seeking medical help.

In a 2-minute video shared by Gulf Today, the feline can be seen walking through the hospital as people step aside making way for her, and some telling other people to move out of the way. The kitten was examined by doctors and nurses who discovered it was suffering from an eye infection and after a consultation, a veterinary clinic came forward to treat the animal. In the video, a doctor can be seen putting eye drops in the kitten’s eyes to treat the infection and they were placed in a box while a health worker talked to them.

According to Gulf Today, the cat had visited the hospital in the morning and was meowing for a long time, asking for help. One of the hospital staff members, talking to the media said they have been giving food and water to the mother cat living on the street but were unaware that she had given birth to kittens.

They added, as the clinic opened in the morning, the feline showed up with her kittens, meowing for a long time. “We were shocked,” they add. The staff had found another healthy kitten and administered it the eye drops too to prevent future infection.

After an examination it was found that kittens were not able to open their eyes due to infection, and following a consultation, medicines were prescribed. The kittens were able to open their eyes after a while.

Keywords- Istanbul, Turkey, cat, mother, kitten, hospital, eye infection