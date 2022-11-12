Watch: Cat Zig-zags its Way Through Thin Iron Railing, Internet Can't Stop Laughing

Cats and their silly mischiefs never seem to get boring. Unlike dogs who are obedient and follow every command of their owner, cats are the happy-go-lucky types, doing as they please, and acting according to their mood. Talking about the endless bizarre feats of these felines, one such video has surfaced on social media which shows a cat’s hilarious way of crossing an iron railing. The now-viral visual clip which has left the Internet in splits shows the cat’s mannerisms resembling a snake. Yes, you read that correctly. Watch the video for proof.

A Twitter account named Yog dropped the hilarious clip on the micro-blogging platform. “I’m a snake” read the caption.

The 14-second viral footage captures an orange tabby cat zig-zagging its way on a thin iron railing of a window. Giving a dose of amusement to the Twitter population, the peculiar feline tiptoes on its paws and slithers its slender body through the narrow vertical openings of the railing. Not only that. The cat saunters with such poise and ease that it seems as though the whiskered animal is actually a snake in disguise.

After crisscrossing in between the thin railings, the cat is finally able to reach the protruding platform from another window sill. Unaware of the rib-tickling aftereffects its strange stunt has caused, the animal walks away, unbothered and relaxed.

Social media users were left astounded by the cat’s amazing flexibility and rushed to the comments to share their uncontainable reactions. “Now that’s Parkour,” lauded one user. “I’m starting to see why people say cats are liquid,” noted a second. “Never underestimate the orange tabby. Smartest cat I have ever had,” pointed out another individual.

I'm starting see why people say cats are liquid. — Twisted Brian (@zombkill) August 11, 2022

Never underestimate the orange tabby. Smartest cat I have ever had — Electric Foxy (@sonofthegrayfox) August 11, 2022

Since being shared, the viral video has grabbed more than 489.6k views and received over 20.6k likes on Twitter. However, this is not the first time cat videos have taken over the Internet. In another viral video, a black cat enjoying a makeshift slide won the hearts of netizens.

The entertaining clip shows the joyful feline gliding down seamlessly from a sloping pillar-like construction repeatedly. At least, cats and their antics keep out midday blues away.

