WATCH: Cat's Reaction to Its 'Surprise Gift' Leaves People in Splits

Cats are one of the most endearing creatures. Even though their excursions can include scaling the curtains or stealing food off your plate, having a feline is fun. Until they stare at you like it is your judgment day. In a clip shared by a Twitter user, a cat sitting in front of its new gift stares at the owner in utter disappointment before walking away. The little green toy with several holes has a mouse popping out randomly. But the cat isn’t all that impressed. Captioned, “So, this is your so called ‘surprise gift’?” The clip now has over 3 million views. Check it out here:

“So, this is your so called ‘surprise gift’?” pic.twitter.com/5IgS42YLln — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 2, 2022

Twitter is loving every second of the clip. Some reminisced the times their cats too were disappointed in them for their choice of gifts. “This is like the time I got a laser pointer to play with my cat. She saw the dot on the wall, immediately walked over to where I was sitting, and gave me a look like ‘I know what you’re doing’,” wrote a user

This is like the time i got a laser pointer to play with my cat. She saw the dot on the wall, immediately walked over to where i was sitting, and gave me a look like “I know what you’re doing.” — Cassandra (@Cassand86434792) October 3, 2022

Another Twitter user recalled, “My cat did the exact same thing with it! LOL. She then went back, when it was off, and ripped out the mouse, sat it on the floor in front of us, sat there like ‘Next?’”

My cat did the exact same thing with it! LOL. She then went back, when it was off, and ripped out the mouse, spat it on the floor in front of us, sat there like “Next?” — Cat (@Skooked2) October 2, 2022

“Goes off to sit in the box it came in,” read a comment.

Goes off to sit in the box it came in. — Lit Roundels (@LRoundels) October 2, 2022

A few were sure the cat would leave a “surprise gift” for its owner too. Some others truly believed a cardboard box would make a better gift. They thought at least the cat would appreciate being able to sit in it.

Many wondered how cats exactly thing. While figuring out dogs seemed easy to a few users, they think cats can perhaps only ever be understood by another cat. After all, an accidentally dropped Q-tip makes for more entertainment for them than a purchased gift.

