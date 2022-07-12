WATCH: Celebrity Chef Prepares Special Sunday Treat for Street Dogs in Thailand

Sundays are usually about chilling. But why should only humans have that fun? Stray dogs in Thailand's Koh Samui island got a special Sunday treat after a celebrity Irish chef prepared a feast for them. Niall Harbison, who moved to Thailand in 2018, posted a video of his special day with street dogs. The video, posted on Instagram, shows him serving meals in bowls placed at the back of a pick-up truck. He goes around with the vehicle dropping the food items for the dogs.

While Niall has been involved in dog care since 2020, this Sunday was a special treat because he recently received a donation for his efforts. He had been working to help the dogs on Koh Samui through his content on social media platforms apart from other efforts. “I wanted to think up the greatest meal possible for the street dogs for a very special reason,” he wrote.

The video led to a flood of comments from Instagram users. Reacting to the clip, people lauded his efforts for making the world a better place for dogs. “You are one amazing person wish there were more compassionate people in the world it would be so much a better place. Thank you for all you do this is my kinda heaven,” wrote a user reacting to the video while another commented, “This just made my weekend. just amazing.”

Niall Harbison started feeding street dogs after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the island and most of the people were left without any government support, reported Irishtimes.com. “Luckily we don’t have rabies here on the island. I started with one street dog and grew organically. Now I look after 80 dogs in my direct vicinity,” he said.

Nial also plans to set up a foundation and is looking for land to start a sanctuary for sick dogs on Koh Samui.

