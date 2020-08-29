BUZZ

3-MIN READ

WATCH: Chadwick Boseman Surprising ‘Black Panther’ Fans is Pure Magic and is Tearing us Up

In the video, fans were surprised by Chadwick's appearance as they spoke to his poster and thanked him for Black Panther.



The video was shared on the Twitter handle of American late night talk show 'The Tonight Show' hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Buzz Staff

Actor Chadwick Boseman, 43, passed away on Friday after battling colon cancer. The demise of the actor who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has left his fans teary eyed.

One of Boseman's video is making people emotional where his fans were surprised by his appearance from behind the curtains as they spoke what his films meant to them. The video was shared on the Twitter handle of American late night talk show The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

"Thank you for making Black Panther. I can't tell you how much it means to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being the hero that we really need in a time like this," Boseman's fan can be heard saying before the actor appears from behind the curtain much to his surprise. The two then exchange a Wakanda salute. Another fan speaks to the actor's poster and tells him how it is great to have a movie which is not a 'black movie' but a great American superhero movie.

ALSO READ: 'Wakanda Sometimes' Meme Now Has Fans in Tears After 'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman's Death

Another woman, accompanied by her teenaged son, thanks Boseman and says that her son's childhood has been defined by former US president Barack Obama and now the Black Panther. "Hey, that is way too much praise,"Boseman turns up and greets the mother-son duo.

The video has people emotional now.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much, his family said in the statement. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilsons Ma Raineys Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King TChalla to life in Black Panther.”

His T’Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016′s Captain America: Civil War, and his 'Wakanda Forever' salute reverberated around the world after the release of Black Panther two years ago.

The film’s vision of Afrofuturism and the technologically advanced civilization of Wakanda resonated with audiences, some of whom wore African attire to showings and helped propel Black Panther to more than $1.3 billion in global box office. It is the only Marvel Studios film to receive a best picture Oscar nomination.

