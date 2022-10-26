Watch: Chandigarh Cop's Video Message With a Touch of Daler Mehendi’s Bolo Ta Ra Ra

We have often seen police departments spreading road safety and traffic rules awareness in unique ways. From memes to dance clips, we have seen it all. And now, a Chandigarh Cop has taken the internet by storm by singing in Daler Mehendi’s iconic number Bolo Ta Ra Ra. The now-viral video, shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter, shows a policeman seen singing on the roadside.

The cop can be heard informing the public about the no parking zone but in the form of a song. The caption of the video read: “Bolo Ta Ra Ra,” with a laughing emoji.

Here watch the video:

The micro-blogging site is having a gala time reacting to the video. One of the users said, “A message well delivered and received.”

A message well delivered and received. — Shubham Kumar (@real_sk13) October 26, 2022

Another person tweeted, “Waah waah. Tussi chaah gaye sir ji…”

Waah waah. Tussi chaah gaye sir ji …. — Suparna Sankaran (@Suparnastar) October 25, 2022

One more user said, “This is an amazing idea.”

This is an amazing idea — Abhay kant (@abhaykantCh) October 25, 2022

Another one added, “The best thing on the internet today.”

the best thing on the internet today 😭😂 https://t.co/uqZcoXud9S — Painkiller (@bunnyxved) October 25, 2022

The video has garnered more than 1.20 lakh views since it was uploaded.

This was not the first time the officer caught the attention of social media. Earlier in 2019, Daler Mehendi shared a similar video of the police officer, who was captured singing.

“I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules. Happiness means Daler Mehndi, celebration means Daler Mehndi. Thank you for your love and support,” the singer wrote in the caption of the video.

I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules.

Happiness Means Daler Mehndi

Celebration Means Daler Mehndi

Thank you for your love and Support#DalerMehndi #BoloTaRaRaRa @trafficchd @ssptfcchd pic.twitter.com/1fUZMmCNkt — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) October 17, 2019

Earlier, a video of a traffic police officer in Uttarakhand won the hearts of the internet after he was seen managing traffic in a rather unique way. The officer, Jogendra Kumar, earned praise for his distinctive approach to regulating traffic in the vicinity of the City Heart Hospital in Dehradun. He was seen directing traffic with his amazing dance moves.

