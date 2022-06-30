WATCH: Chef Creates Hyperreal Chocolate Dragon With Smoke Pouring from its Mouth

Social media has now become a hub for bizarre videos, introducing people to new kinds of things and this one has totally blown minds on the internet. A video which has recently gone viral features a chocolate dragon in the making and has amazed the internet. Shared by chef Amaury Guichon on Instagram, the chocolate dragon even breathes out smoke. “Chocolate Dragon! The very first wall mounted showpiece! I love the smoke pouring out of the mouth!” read the caption. The video shows the chef making different parts of the dragon head using chocolate first. He can then be seen assembling them together. He then puts a shiny purple colour on it to give it a catchy look. Have a look for yourself:

The intricacy and attention to detail is something which has impressed the netizens and they cannot seem to get over it. In the video, the chef can be seen designing each and every part with great deal of attention.

Chef Amaury’s sculptures are 100 per cent chocolate/edible. They are made during the long term programs and masterclasses at his academy located in Las Vegas for educational purposes. After this, they are displayed permanently in the academy for his students to observe.

In the comment section, the chef wrote, “If you are interested to learn Chef Amaury’s techniques and recipes we invite you to go on our website (link in his BIO) for more information feel free to email us.”

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather millions of views. In the comment section, one person wrote, ‘At first I was like “uhh” then I was like “UHHHH” then I was like “Oooo”.’ wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, ‘Thank god i trust the process. Such amazing work as always though.’ Another Instagram user wrote, ‘Wasn’t sure where this was going at first but what a masterpiece!’ People can also be seen tagging their friends in the comment section. Expressing her desire, one Instagram user wrote, ‘This what I want for my birthday.’

What do you think about this beautiful creation?

