Watch: Chef Makes Telescope With Chocolate Leaving Instagram Amazed

Aren’t we in awe of the talented individuals we come across on social media? People showcasing these skills are so talented that every action they take is well-measured and the product they create is flawless. Innumerable art forms in the world can blow your mind, but have you ever come across someone who can make realistic hardware using just chocolate? A chef, who specializes in chocolate and pastries by the name Amaury Guichon, has made a telescope with the help of just chocolate.

Amaury was seen preparing the telescope with utmost precision on the social media platform. The video started with the platform on which the telescope would stand. He then made the three legs of the telescope’s stand. He then made the telescope itself and all the small and big elements that go into the manufacturing.

He even made fake glass with the help of sugar sheets, after which he assembled everything one after another. Once the telescope was complete, Amaury also demonstrated that the telescope could move up and down to give an authentic feeling to it.

The video was posted on November 8 with the caption, “Chocolate telescope! Perfect snack to spy on your neighbour!” and has gathered more than 70 lakh views on the social media platform along with more than 6.19 lakh likes.

People in the comments section were excessively impressed with Amaury’s skill and loved the way he made the telescope.

A user wrote, “At this point, I’m just waiting for you to create the distant chocolate planet that this chocolate telescope discovers. My goodness.”

Another user wrote, “This is starting to feel like a Willy Wonka origin story.” Willy Wonka is a character from ‘Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and the one who owns the chocolate factory.

A third user wrote, “Fantastic! I don’t know which is more amazing, your imagination or your engineering skill!”

