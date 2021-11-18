WATCH: Chef Saves Boy Choking on Chicken Sandwich in US Restaurant

A chef at US’s Wisconsin restaurant saved a choking teenager's life by performing the Heimlich to dislodge a large piece of chicken sandwich from his throat. The Heimlich manoeuvre is a first aid procedure in which the abdominal thrusts treat the upper airway obstructions by foreign objects. The video of the incident, which took place on August 19, got captured in a CCTV camera and has now gone viral on the internet. At the start of the viral clip shared on YouTube by ‘Viral Hog’, it is seen that the boy clutches his throat as the cook, named Joseph Reinhart passes by him. Upon noticing the boy in trouble, the cook holds him from behind, lifts him up, and performs the Heimlich manoeuvre. Immediately, a piece of chicken sandwich pops out of the boy’s mouth. However, the boy continues to cough which indicates that there is more blockage in his throat. Reinhart continues the process as two anxious women look at them.

One of them is said to be the boy's mother, who tried to ask for help but gives up the idea on seeing the man is helping her boy. Meanwhile, the other woman called for help on the emergency helpline 911. Fortunately, the timely intervention of the man saved the boy from choking on the sandwich.

Reinhart pats and rubs the boy's back to ensure his airways are clear and gives him words of encouragement. Later in the video, it was seen that the young boy collapses on the floor, as he appeared to become emotional following the distressing ordeal. He covers his face with his arm and hugs his knees. The video concludes with Reinhart cradling the boy and comforting him.

Watch the full video here:

According to Viral Hog, the boy is doing fine and is eating chicken sandwiches again.

