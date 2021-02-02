WATCH: Chennai Couple Takes Wedding Vows 60 ft Underwater in Desi Costumes

The pandemic might have placed a restriction on a big-fat Indian wedding, however desi couples will always find newer and off-beat ways to get married while maintaining social distance.

In an unusual wedding, a couple in Chennai tied the knot 60 feet underwater and at a distance of 4.5 km from the shore of Neelankarai's coast.

V Chinnadurai and S Swetha had an otherwise 'traditional' marriage except that the vows were taken, garlands were exchanged and the thaali was tied underwater. The couple dived into the water before 7:30 am following the 'auspicious' time as suggested by their priest.

The bride, Swetha, has been undergoing a scuba diving course for a month to prepare for her wedding day. According to a Times of India report, the bride, who hails from Coimbatore, said that she was excited and equally nervous about this entire event. So were her parents. However, there was a total of eight divers with her and they have been trying to tie the knot since the past one week. The same wasn't being possible depending upon the ocean currents.

The groom, who hails from Tiruvannamalai has been a scuba diver for 12 years now and the wedding plan was suggested by the groom's family. The couple spent 45 minutes underwater, when he proposed to her and took vows.

In fact, the date and time of the wedding was also not filled in the wedding card. It was left blank until that morning, when divers could actually confirm that the waters were calm enough to execute the planned event.

Although the divers-turned-husband-wife have been practicing the entire session in wet clothes, on the main day, they were dressed in their traditional suits. While Swetha was wearing a koorai saree, Chinnadurai was wearing his veshthi. The ceremony was then filmed underwater and the couple came out of the water to a cheering family, awaiting to continue with the other marriage rituals.

The couple noted how through the wedding they also wanted to create awareness around waste accumulation in the sea, specially during the pandemic.

The couple, however, couldn't invite many friends and relatives as they were unsure of the date. They have invited people over to their reception, slated to be held in Sholinganallur later this month, reports The Hindu.

Reportedly, there are quite a number of underwater weddings waiting to take place as the nuptial season takes off this year.