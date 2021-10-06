Watch: Chennai Man, A Guinness World Record Holder, Drives Auto Rickshaw on Two Wheels

Guinness World Records often share some amazing past records in the form of throwback videos, which feature people who at some point in their lives created a record. On October 6, Guinness World Records shared a 2016 clip of a Chennai man, who goes by the name Jagathish Mani.

His record will leave you stunned but we also advise you to not try it at home as it might be risky. In the clip, Mani was seen driving his three-wheeler on two wheels for a record distance of 2.2 km. Sharing the video, Mani wrote, “Epic Auto-Rickshaw Side Wheelie. Auto-rickshaw driver Jagathish M from Chennai, India tuk tuk this side wheelie distance record to the limit.”

Take a look at the clip:

The video has garnered over 3 lakh views and has once again gone viral on the internet. It has also received a ton of comments.

The 31-year-old from Chennai stunned onlookers with his jaw-dropping tricks, including the side wheelies. While speaking to India Today, Mani shared that he loves the thrill when he races on two wheels. “I enjoy doing that, nothing else excites me more than the stunts I do with my auto. It startles everyone. Onlookers stop and see me in awe as I drive the auto on two wheels,” he said.

When asked about where did he learn the tricks, Mani informed that they were the result of his passion. Sharing how he dreamt of doing stunts on bikes, the Guinness World Record holder said that as bikes were out of his reach, he thought of trying stunts with the rickshaw.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.