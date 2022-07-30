WATCH: Chennai's Napier Bridge Decked Up Like a Chessboard in Surreal Drone Shots

Chennai is currently gripped by chess fever as it holds the world’s biggest chess event. The 44th International Chess Olympiad saw its commencement on July 28. People in hundreds are flocking to the iconic Napier bridge to enjoy the vibe as the bridge was recently painted in black and white chequered pattern.

A video showing the bridge from an aerial view recently surfaced and is going viral on social media. The clip, catapulted to Instagram by a page named drone_captures, captures the bridge with a drone. The Napier bridge, painted black and white, looks surreal. The caption accompanying the video read, “Napier Bridge. 44th Chess Olympiad.”

Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate almost 30 lakh views. Netizens showered the comment section with praises and appreciation for the bridge. “Super,” one called it, while another wrote, “Awesome.” One user said, “Proud to be Chennai-an.”

The city of Chennai is unarguably the chess capital of India. The state of Tamil Nadu is home to 26 out of the 74 grandmasters in India. The city is currently loaded with the branding of the 44th Chess Olympiad and the Napier Bridge is one of the most prominent parts of this branding.

The 150-year-old bridge is built on the Coovum River and connects Fort St George with Marina Beach. Built by then governor of Madras, Francis Napier, in 1869, the bridge is anyway decorated with lightings but to commemorate the international chess event, the bridge is painted like a chessboard.

The bridge also got featured in the promo video of the event welcoming players to the country. Music maestro A.R Rahman and Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister M.K Stalin featured in the video walking on the Napier Bridge. The two were dressed in white while the dancers in the background were donning black outfits.

