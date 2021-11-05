Watch: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Gets 'Whipped' as Part of Govardhan Puja Ritual

The fourth day of Diwali is celebrated as Govardhan Puja and Lord Krishna is worshipped on the day to mark a mythological event where the people of Mathura, when punished by Lord Indra were left with torrential rainfall but to protect them Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain over their heads. Devotees mark the day by worshipping miniature objects from clay and cow dung that symbolise the mountain. Chhattisgarh Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel every year for the welfare and prosperity of the state takes part in a ritual where he gets ‘whipped’ by a rope made out of ‘kush’ plant. On Friday as well, Baghel was at Janjgiri village to mark the ritual and a local performed the ritual on him. The belief is that the lashes from the whip will take away all the hurdles of the village.

A video shared by news agency ANI saw the Chhattisgarh CM with his right arm outstretched arm while he is standing surrounded by many locals and a man infront of him checks his arm and then starts whipping his arm.

Baghel is seen standing dressed in traditional outfit and shows no sign of discomfort as he is silently gets whipped on his arm. After eight times of whipping, the locals around him cheer this and the sound of drums is heard behind as well.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel getting whipped as part of a ritual on the occasion of Govardhan Puja in Durg pic.twitter.com/38hMpYECmh— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Many express surprise and reacted to the clip and the video has gone viral already.

According to the Hindu Calendar, Govardhan Puja this year fell on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik.

“Like every year, CM Baghel on Friday took part in Govardhan puja in Janjgiri village and bore the pain of sonta (whip) to uphold the custom that has been going on in the state for years for the well-being and prosperity of the people," a state public relations officer said. On the occasion, Baghel highlighted the significance of Govardhan puja, during which cows are worshipped and said the festival signifies our gratitude towards govansh (cow progeny). Earlier, village elderly Bharosa Thakur used to conduct the sonta tradition and hit people with a whip as per their wish in Janjgiri and after his death, his son Birendra Thakur has been carrying forward his legacy, the officials said.

Govardhan pooja celebrations are associated with traditions. On this day, the devotees make heaps of cow dung in the form of a hill. The hill represents Mount Govardhan and people decorate it with flowers and kumkum.

The devotees perform ‘Parikrama’ (rounds) around the cow dung hillocks. Govardhan parvat is worshiped for the protection and happiness of their family.

Annakut Puja is a part of the integral part of Govardhan Puja. In this festivity, Chappan Bhog is offered to Lord Krishna followed by Govardhan Aarti. The ‘Annakut Prasad’ is shared with the family and friends.

(With inputs from PTI)

