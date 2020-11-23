News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
3-MIN READ

Watch: Chhattisgarh Priests Walk Over Women Lying on Ground to 'Bless' Them With Children

Photo: Twitter/Archie

Photo: Twitter/Archie

In a bizarre ritual that took place in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, hundreds of women wanting to conceive lay on the ground as priests walked over them in order to bless them with children.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

In a bizarre ritual that took place in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, hundreds of women wanting to conceive lay on the ground as priests walked over them in order to "bless" them with children. Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media.

According to New Indian Express, the gathering took place at ‘Madhai Mela’ (Madhai Fair) in the district. It is usually held on the first Friday after Diwali and thousands of devotees come together to pray to goddess Angaarmoti.

Local officials said that the ritual had been carried out for over 500 years and that the locals firmly believed in the power of the tradition. They even claimed that many women had conceived after attending the fair.

In videos that have gone viral, around 200 women could be seen lying on the ground on their stomach. Priests were be seen walking over their backs while chanting mantras and holding banners.

Kiranmayee Nayak, chairperson of Chhattisgarh state commission, told Times of India that she would not endorse such rituals. She also said that the practice may prove harmful and cause damage to the women's backs. She asserted that she would visit the village in order to educate the villagers, especially women, about the perils of such rituals.

It wasn't just the ritual that raised eyebrows. Hundreds of people attended the fair, and most of them were without masks. Social distancing also went for a toss as many congregated to watch the ritual being performed. This comes as a shock amid the coronavirus pandemic which has already killed thousands in India.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...