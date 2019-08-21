Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Child Catches Man Eating Ice-cream in Secret in This Adorable Video

Soon after the video was shared, people took to social media to praise the child and even lauded his intelligence saying that he would grow up to become a great investigator.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 21, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Watch: Child Catches Man Eating Ice-cream in Secret in This Adorable Video
Video grab. (Twitter/ @anandmahindra)
A video of a man trying to eat an ice cream, all the while trying to avoid being caught by a child he is holding has gone viral on social media, with many including industrialist Anand Mahindra sharing it on their personal feeds. In the video, the man is seen trying to eat an ice-cream and hiding it as soon as the child he is carrying looks at him. The child however, gets suspicious and starts to sniff and soon he inspects the man's mouth by opening his lips with his fingers.

As soon as the child realises that the man was indeed eating an ice-cream and was hiding it from the child, the infant is seen getting angry and hitting the man multiple times.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra posted the video and captioned it with a reference to the tale of Lord Krishna and Sudama on "why it is hazardous not to share your food with others."

According to myths, Sudama during his childhood once denied some food to Lord Krishna, who was hungry, and it led to many miseries for the priest. It is said that after many years, when Sudama met Lord Krishna again and offered him a handful of food then only his situation improved.

Soon after the video was shared, people took to social media to praise the child and even lauded his intelligence saying that he would grow up to become a great investigator.

Here’s what they wrote:

