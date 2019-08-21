Watch: Child Catches Man Eating Ice-cream in Secret in This Adorable Video

A video of a man trying to eat an ice cream, all the while trying to avoid being caught by a child he is holding has gone viral on social media, with many including industrialist Anand Mahindra sharing it on their personal feeds. In the video, the man is seen trying to eat an ice-cream and hiding it as soon as the child he is carrying looks at him. The child however, gets suspicious and starts to sniff and soon he inspects the man's mouth by opening his lips with his fingers.

As soon as the child realises that the man was indeed eating an ice-cream and was hiding it from the child, the infant is seen getting angry and hitting the man multiple times.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra posted the video and captioned it with a reference to the tale of Lord Krishna and Sudama on "why it is hazardous not to share your food with others."

Someone should have told this dad the story of Lord Krishna & Sudama & why it is hazardous not to share your food with others. Whack him again kid! pic.twitter.com/mlod4j5DN1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 19, 2019

According to myths, Sudama during his childhood once denied some food to Lord Krishna, who was hungry, and it led to many miseries for the priest. It is said that after many years, when Sudama met Lord Krishna again and offered him a handful of food then only his situation improved.

Soon after the video was shared, people took to social media to praise the child and even lauded his intelligence saying that he would grow up to become a great investigator.

Here’s what they wrote:

ye bachha bada hokar CID me jaayega... https://t.co/h9VU3VqS4l — Vaibhav Matere (@vaibhav_matere) August 20, 2019

Hahahhahhaaaa! That itsy bitsy nose is SNIFFING for clues! And kid's straight switched to @MumbaiPolice mode on having its suspicions affirmed! Jhaapad, only! #DabangBaby — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) August 19, 2019

This is called indepth investigation, finding guilty and delivering justice. On The Spot! — TheSunnyDua (@TheSunnyDua) August 19, 2019

Sir - the kid is Nirmala Sitaraman & dad is a corporate making profits. via - @GabbbarSingh — Abhishek Dubey (@abhishekcdubey) August 19, 2019

Definition of "soongh ke pata lagana".Bade hoke ye bachcha Sherlock Holmes banega — Ashish Yadav (@YadavDrAshish) August 19, 2019

It shows! Nobody can’t cheat today’s Generation. — komal (@komal_1515) August 19, 2019

johny johny !! yes papa... in reverse gear — Dr Sachin Nigam (@DrSachinnigam) August 19, 2019

That's called quick Justice... Investigated, caught & punished — Rajan Cool (@Rajan_Cool_) August 19, 2019

