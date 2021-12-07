WATCH: Children Dance in Muddy Water to Celebrate 'Kesard Onji Dina' in Karnataka

India is a land of festivals and the variety of celebrations that the country offers is truly amazing. Starting from the north, down to the south, every region has its own set of festivals with unique qualities. One such celebration of ‘Kesard Onji Dina’ festival in Karnataka’s Mangaluru saw locals taking a dip in a slushy water pool as children danced their hearts out in celebration. Video of the celebration was shared on social media by several pages including news agency ANI.

The clip posted on Twitter opens to the visuals of a group of children dancing in knee-deep muddy water and as the video progresses, they are seen playing kabaddi. The caption shared along with the video informed that the celebration was organised by Vijaya Yuva Sangama at Yekkur in the outskirts of Mangaluru. The purpose behind this event was to raise awareness about agriculture and sports linked with it.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Children & women participated in 'Kesard Onji Dina' (a day in slushy water) earlier today, organized by Vijaya Yuva Sangama at Yekkur in the outskirts of Mangaluru

Since its upload on December 5, the clip has received over 47,000 views along with nearly 1700 likes on Twitter. Reacting to the video, people called the festivals interesting and remembered their childhood days. “This is looking so interesting," wrote a user while another commented that coming close to a natural celebration was very important for today’s kids. He wrote, “Need of the hour. Today’s generation needs to smell the mud while playing."

One user said that the festivals were like a breather for kids who have been away from outdoor activities since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nice for kids to enjoy after staying inside for over a year.

Another drew similarities of the celebration style with the Chikhal Kalo festival in Goa during monsoon.

Meanwhile, many users also expressed concerns over the safety of kids in wake of the growing threat of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Aah.. feel like playing football ⚽️ in that! 😝

Seems like good fun day ..

The colours of Indian celebrations never fail to amaze us. How did you like the video?

