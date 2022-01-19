WATCH: Chile Metro Driver Announces Retirement, Gets Warm Farewell From Passengers

For people who commute using public transport, metro trains and buses hold such a mundane yet essential position in their lives. Probably that is why when a metro driver in Chile announced his retirement in the train’s public announcement system, people were gathered to offer him hugs and a warm farewell. The heartwarming video, posted by Santiago Metro’s official Twitter account, is going viral and melting people’s hearts. The clip begins with 71-year-old Cástulo Araya making an announcement on the public announcement system while he is seen sitting in the driver’s control. He speaks in Spanish, “Dear passengers, I have a very special announcement,” as translated by Good News Correspondent. Araya goes on to say that he is speaking to the passengers on his very last lap after his 44 years of service. He urges them to take care of the metro. “A hug to everyone, see you always,” Araya can be seen speaking in Spanish in the video.

Con este mensaje Cástulo Araya, conductor de L4-4A y quien fue dirigente sindical en distintos períodos durante su carrera, se despidió de los pasajeros tras 44 años al servicio de la ciudad y los trabajadores de Metro. Los pasajeros lo felicitaron espontáneamente 🥺 pic.twitter.com/J8CTTGwnUl — Metro de Santiago - #NuevoViaje (@metrodesantiago) January 12, 2022

When the train stops at the next station, as seen in the video, some passengers walk to the outside of the driver's cabin and clap. Then, Araya comes out and passengers congratulate him. Some people offer fist bumps to him while some shake hands with him. Some people also offer him a hug. Someone can also be heard singing “O sole Mio” in the background.

According to the tweet’s caption, alongside being the L4-4A driver, Araya also served as a union leader at different periods during his career.

Responding to the wholesome video, a Twitter user wrote, “Beautiful.”

Hermoso, y lo mejor que hasta un cantor le despide.Tío Metro, el trabajo es un derecho humano, hermoso que lo muestres así. Y recuerda, los músicos también trabajan en tus vagones, y no es un delito 🎶✊ Un abrazo a los trabajadores y trabajadoras del @metrodesantiago pic.twitter.com/cn2Ovtpz80 — Francesca Bianchi (@PequeFran) January 12, 2022

“Happy Retirement," wished another user.

Happy Retirement!— LM1177 (@LM1177) January 18, 2022

Another user pointed out that the driver retired with the satisfaction of having fulfilled their duty.

Con la satisfacción del deber cumplido…..— Jorge Saavedra (@tommyyvenus) January 18, 2022

According to another user, to be recognised by his passengers must have been a thrilling experience for the driver.

Qué emoción el reconocimiento de sus pasajeros!— ale bavera 💚 (@aleli) January 17, 2022

One user found his gesture to say goodbye to passengers exciting and nice. “I wish him all the best in life, health, family life, tranquillity. He deserves it after so much work,” they wrote.

Emocionante,lindo gesto el despedirse de los pasajeros,se nota q adoraba su trabajo Dios quiera los vándalos q todo destruyen sepan respetar un transporte vital, a el le deseo todo lo mejor de la vida, salud ,vida en familia, tranquilidad Se lo merece después de tanto trabjo👏👏— Fanny🦋❤💚280317🍀 (@Fanny2803171) January 12, 2022

What do you think of the video?

