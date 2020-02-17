WATCH: Chill Weatherman Braves Snowball Attack by Locals While Reporting in Iraq

A video clip of a television channel's weatherman coming under snowball attack while reporting on the wintry weather in eastern Kurdistan in Iraq has gone viral on social media, with netizens soaking in the fun.

The clip recorded near Sulaymaniyah was shared by a leading media outlet, with the caption: "BOMBARDED: TV weatherman falls victim to a snowball attack while reporting on wintry weather in Iraq."

In the clip, the weatherman is standing on a snowy stretch of a road for reporting. As he speaks into the camera, people standing nearby good-naturedly throw snowballs at him.

When you’re a weatherman ❄️ in #Kurdistan Region, expect the unexpected! pic.twitter.com/m2laJB84fE — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) February 14, 2020

A user wrote: "It's good to see Iraqis having fun again."

Another wrote: "Considering what we were seeing 15 years ago, throwing snowballs is a sign of major improvement."

A post read: "A lot of fun in snowball fights in winter wonderland season!"

"I never heard of snow in Iraq! He is handling it well, given being hit with snow. LOL," a user remarked.

