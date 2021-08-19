WATCH: Chilling Video Shows Passenger Saving Woman From Moving Train in Indore

A passenger at the railway station was snatched back from the clutches of death, thanks to the alert fellow passengers who acted at the right time. The incident was captured by the surveillance cameras installed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and was shared by news agency ANI through their official Twitter handle.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fellow passengers saved the life of a woman in Indore who was trying to board a moving train, yesterday.(Video source: Railway Protection Force, Indore) pic.twitter.com/0HgbYLrnwq — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

The video is from Madhya Pradesh’s most populous city Indore. In the video, a moving train is moments away from leaving the station and is speeding up. A woman is seen trying to board a moving train along with a few more people around her. In an attempt to climb the train, she trips.

She was about to fall on the railway track before the passengers around her caught hold of her and pulled her away from being dragged with the train. A few seconds later, a police constable is also seen running towards her. The train also came to a halt, and few more people jumped out of the train to help the woman.

“The woman had already kept her luggage in the train and was trying to board the moving train. She tripped and slipped between the train and the platform. Thanks to the alertness of the co-passengers that they pulled her out on time and stopped the train,” Khemraj Meena, Railway PRO, told ANI.

It is not the first time that such an incident has surfaced over the internet. A few months ago, a similar incident happened in Secunderabad, Telangana. An RPF personnel was lauded for his quick actions that saved the life of a woman. Like the incident in MP, the woman was trying to board the train and almost slipped between the train compartment and the tracks.

Many incidents are reported very frequently from all around the country. Therefore, people need to be extra cautious in the vicinity of a moving train. The railway officials must restrict all movements while the train is leaving or arriving at the platform.

