Watch: Chimpanzee Opens Door and Pays For Pizza

Chimpanzees are one of the smartest mammals. They can not only communicate with humans but are also quite adept at producing vocalization. Many experiments conducted by scientists have also proven that a chimpanzee’s brain works on a par with humans. They are great problem-solvers and have exceptional motor dexterity. Once you see a chimpanzee performing normal activities with ease in person, you will surely be stunned to witness the same.

A similar incident took place with a pizza delivery woman, who was left shocked to her core after a short encounter with a chimpanzee. The video was captured on a surveillance camera. It was later uploaded on Twitter. “Chimpanzee paying for a pizza delivery in Russia,” read the tweet.

Chimpanzee paying for a pizza delivery in Russia

The bizarre video reveals a pizza delivery woman knocking at the door of a residence to hand over a box of pizza to a person. She is oblivious to the terrifying surprise awaiting her.

As soon as the door opens, the woman receives a bolt from the blue. A chimpanzee, dressed in a sweatshirt, a pair of jeans and sneakers, emerges from behind the door to receive the pizza box. Shocked at the unexpected sight, the delivery agent takes a few steps backwards.

However, when the smart chimp extends its hand to pay the woman in cash, she seemed somewhat reassured. The woman gently takes the cash from the chimpanzee, hands the mammal the pizza box, and rushes out of the residence in a hurry.

Socia media users were left bewildered by the strange video and expressed their surprise in the video’s comment section. “What’s more terrifying – the chimpanzee opening the door or eating Russian pizza?” wrote one user. “If this wasn’t on video then nobody would believe this ever happened,” pointed a second one.

However, many were not so convinced by the viral video. They thought the entire clip was scripted. “Any real pizza guy zips the bag closed. Gotta hold in the heat. That impacts his tips. Plus, didn’t even count the cash. Yeah. It’s staged,” pointed out one user. Another user called the video “F is for FAKE.”

The clip has been watched more than 17.1 million times. What are your thoughts on the video?

