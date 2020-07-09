Watch: Chimpanzee Turns into 'Foster Mother' and Feeds Milk to Cub from Feeding Bottle

Tales of cross species harmony always manage to fill our hearts with love. Recently, a video of a chimpanzee feeding milk to a cub has gone viral for the right reasons.

Shared on Twitter by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on July 7, the short video clip shows a chimpanzee holding a feeding bottle firmly as a cute little cub drinks from it.

The chimpanzee can be also seen nurturing the little one by patting on its head and even dropping a sweet peck. Human hands are visible in the video that guide the chimpanzee’s hands, thereby signalling that all sorts of precautions were undertaken during this incident.

The kiss of the foster mother at the end 💕 pic.twitter.com/ewFesNU1AY — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 7, 2020

The chimpanzee’s mother-like care for the cub was noticed by Nanda as well, which has been hinted in the caption too.

The caption of the post read, “The kiss of the foster mother at the end”.

Understandably, the video has managed to melt the hearts of netizens. The video has been watched by 145.5K Twitter users. The clip has also been shared on other platforms like Facebook and Reddit.

Netizens commented how a mother’s heart was giving in every organism - be it humans or apes.

One comment on the thread said, “A mother’s love sees no limits, bounds, color or species, it only wants to nurture, comfort & help seeing its own child in all children”.

While another appreciated “inter species bonding” and commented, “Thank you, Mother. It just occurred to me... We humans also adopt and raise babies of different species. Think of dogs. We usually bring them home when they're puppies, not adults”.

One user wrote, “heart has melted”.

Here are some other comments:

This is called Real mother

Look at the love,compassion she having for the baby lion

This shud be done by evry1 hre in Bharatma

Probably done but we not aware,seen

Only1 i like of western contris

Thre thy kill,muder,eat,buisnes wth animals

