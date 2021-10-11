WATCH: Chimpanzee Washes Clothes in 'Desi' Style in Viral Video

Chimpanzees are the closest living relatives of humans, hence, it is no surprise that they make their way to the top in the list of most intelligent animals. The impressive intellectual abilities of this animal have often been put to test. They are successful in solving many problems posed to them by their trainers and researchers. It is no news that humans and chimpanzees share a whopping 98.8 percent of their DNA, therefore, the animal is able to adapt to many activities performed by humans. It has been observed that chimps can learn words, play with tools and even use them, and mourn the loss of a close one. Previously, several videos of the animal doing such activities have gone viral on social media.

Now, a rare sight of a chimpanzee washing clothes has taken the internet by storm. Yes, you read it right.

In the short clip, the chimp seated near a water stream is seen washing a yellow-coloured t-shirt in a proper desi way. It first smoothed out the cloth with his bare hands, next he picked the soap which was dipped in water, and applied it over the shirt. Imitating the desi style of washing clothes, the chimp rubbed the garment using water from the stream, to clean it.

here is no debate that the chimp knew all the steps to wash clothes and did the job quite perfectly. The viral video was a hit among Instagram users. Over 3,000 people have approved the video and it continues to trend.

Similarly, last year a video of a primate teaching her child how to take bath had gone viral on the internet.

This is the way mother teaches their kid that no one else can take a bath for you… pic.twitter.com/bMko4N4hXk— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 27, 2021

This adorable clip of a mama monkey trying to make its kid take a bath was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.