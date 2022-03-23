WATCH: Chinese Army Recruit Narrowly Misses Being Blown up After Dropping Hand Grenade

A Chinese army recruit turned out to be lucky as he narrowly escaped being blown up after dropping a hand grenade on the floor in a training exercise. As seen in the viral clip, the trainee dropped his hand grenade by accident and had just seconds to take cover and get himself out of danger. The recruit is first seen removing the pin from the hand grenade before swinging his arm behind his head to launch it. Unfortunately, he drops the grenade mid-throw and it lands on the ground near their feet. The young man looked shell-shocked and if it wasn't for his superior, he could have been in serious trouble. Company commander Zuo Cheng got hold of the recruit and pulled him into a nearby trench where they duck down and embrace. Following this, the duo was able to safely take cover as the grenade exploded. According to LADbible, the unnamed recruit is said to be from the 74th Group Army of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ground Force.

The grenade then exploded and a big puff of grey smoke filled the air. Fortunately, both soldiers were uninjured in the incident. The footage was shared by China Military Television Network, on the social media network Douyin, which is a different entity to TikTok but works in a similar way.

Bungling army recruit sparks panic after dropping hand grenade mid throw pic.twitter.com/gJr0XSHyxH— The Sun (@TheSun) March 17, 2022

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Previously, a number of times videos of army recruits dropping grenades, and later being saved by their instructor have surfaced online. A similar incident took place in 2020 also, wherein a Chinese naval officer managed to save the life of a young trainee after the latter failed to throw a grenade far enough away - during a practice exercise.

Videos from the years 2015 and 2018 are also doing rounds on social media wherein young recruits, in an identical situation, were saved by their commanding officer.

Watch one of them here:

