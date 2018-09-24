GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Watch: Chinese Biker Tosses Trash Back into Car. Is This What Indians Should Be Doing?

What is the appropriate way to deal with littering on the road?

Raka Mukherjee

September 24, 2018, 10:01 AM IST
Littering has always been a problem.

People on the road, often feel that tossing their garbage outside the window and immediately being rid of it is a better alternative than keeping it in their car and throwing it in the next garbage bin they find.

Recently, a clip shared by Virat Kohli went viral which showed Anushka Sharma schooling a person for littering in Mumbai after they threw trash out their car window.

But this problem of throwing trash out is universal. A biker in China has perhaps found the apt solution for this.

In a video shared by China Global Television Network, a woman is seen throwing a bag of garbage outside her car window. A biker, who pulls up beside her, picks up the garbage bag and throws it bag inside.


The 40-second long video is being praised for being a good way to deal with people who litter - immediately.











But this is not the first time someone has dealt with road-littering this way. A few years ago in India, a team of Youtubers, Trouble Seeker Team had recreated a similar situation, where they followed cars that threw trash out and then returned that trash to them.
