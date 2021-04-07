Watch: Chinese Fireman Runs Out Mid-shower to Respond to Emergency Call, Video Goes Viral

When you are an emergency service worker you cannot afford to be laid back at any point as lives maybe at stake. In a viral video that is making rounds on the internet, a Chinese firefighter can be seen sprinting from the bathroom for his duty call.

The 23-year-old firefighter was mid-shower when the emergency siren rang and he instantly ran out to join the call. In the clip, he can be seen slipping and even losing his slipper while on the run, but nothing could stop him as he continued his way to the firefighting truck. Other firefighters can also be seen running towards the call.

When he reached the truck there was still shampoo on his head and he was wearing his cloth. Speaking to South China Morning Post about the incident, the firefighter said, “When I heard the siren, I couldn’t help but run out of the bathroom immediately.”

However, as he reached the truck and was ready to go, it turned out to be a false alarm. Soon after the video appeared online, people noticed it and shared their reactions while praising him for his commitment to his work. Many praised his firefighter’s instinct and wished for his and other firefighter’s safety every in every operation.

This firefighter in China answered the call of duty, even while in the shower. pic.twitter.com/d9wEKR5aE4— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) April 6, 2021

This is not the first video of this type, but social media is filled with a video that shows the commitment of these emergency service workers and their selfless dedication towards their duty.

We often tend to ignore the importance of such emergency service workers and not give them their due credit but in tough these are the people who come out to rescue people and save their life.

