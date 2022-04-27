WATCH: Chinese Man Sets World Record After Doing 402 Muscle Ups in One Hour

Muscle-up is considered one of the toughest bodyweight exercises where many fail to complete even one repetition. But, a Chinese man seems to have mastered the technique and has even set a Guinness World Record for most muscle ups in one hour. The man, Xiao Lin, pulled off a startling 402 repetitions of muscle ups in just one hour and bagged the title. According to the Guinness World Record website, Xiao achieved the feat on November 28 last year. He is a university student but is also passionate about fitness.

The video of Xiao’s record-making performance was recently shared by GWR on its Instagram handle. He exhibited his remarkable skills at the Ji’an Sports Centre in Jiangxi, China. In the clip, Xiao is seen putting his incredible strength and endurance to display by pulling off numerous repetitions of muscle ups.

Despite the difficult level of the exercise, Xiao maintains an immaculate posture throughout with minimum use of momentum. Instagram users were amazed to witness Xiao’s exceptional fitness level in the clip which was liked more than 50,000 times. “That’s an impressive record,” one user wrote. Another user highlighted how tricky the exercise can be and said, “I literally don’t think I could do one of them.” One also said that it would take him decades to achieve that number.

Other users too lauded Xiao’s efforts and praised his strength. “He has all his strength in his arms,’ one wrote. Just a day after Xiao set the record, another man from Belarus showcased his explosive strength while bagging a Guinness World Record title. 32-year-old Maksim Trukhonovets did a total of 32 muscle ups and set the record for doing most consecutive muscle ups.

Maksim did not master the exercise in a day as he has been practising it since the last 17 years. Initially, his goal was to just achieve one muscle up but later he polished his skills and it became his favourite exercise.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.